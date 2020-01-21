Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.02. 2,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $247.88.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

