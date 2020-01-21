Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after buying an additional 2,298,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,782,000 after acquiring an additional 788,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,041,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,139,000 after purchasing an additional 361,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. 13,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,117. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.93. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

