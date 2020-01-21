Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Ra Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after buying an additional 886,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 390,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RARX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 12,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In related news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,376 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.