Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Get The Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDCO shares. Svb Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.