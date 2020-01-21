Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.98.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDCO shares. Svb Leerink cut shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co.
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc
Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc
Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Medicines Company
Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Medicines Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report