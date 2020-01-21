Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 64,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $114.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.