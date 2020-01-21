Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

SAQNU stock remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

Get Software Acquisition Group alerts:

Software Acquisition Group Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAQNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.