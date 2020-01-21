Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Shares Sold by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Zayo Group makes up 3.6% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zayo Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 66,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $343,896.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $332,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

