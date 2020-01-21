Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 126,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

