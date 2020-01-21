Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) is Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,718 shares during the quarter. Advanced Disposal Services accounts for about 3.3% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,663. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.