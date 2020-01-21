ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 89.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 852,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,658. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4027 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

