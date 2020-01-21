Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Allergan accounts for about 7.1% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $30,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allergan by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Allergan by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,687. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.