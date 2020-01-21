Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000. InterXion accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterXion by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in InterXion by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after buying an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INXN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. 10,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

