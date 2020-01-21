Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,653 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 2,805,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,927,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

