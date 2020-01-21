Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.97. 577,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

