Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 222,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

