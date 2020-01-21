BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $532.40. 179,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.