Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 205,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,277.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

