Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the third quarter valued at $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,158. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

About Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

