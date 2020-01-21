Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 142,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,000. Liberty Property Trust accounts for 2.0% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,017 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,587,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,192,000 after buying an additional 348,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

LPT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 91,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

