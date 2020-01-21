Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 91.24%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.