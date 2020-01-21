Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Petmed Express stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petmed Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

