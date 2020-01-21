Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.74.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

