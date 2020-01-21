Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Britvic (BVIC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Britvic (LON: BVIC):

1/20/2020 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/8/2020 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/7/2020 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 960 ($12.63). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/6/2019 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,070 ($14.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

11/29/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2019 – Britvic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/27/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/27/2019 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/22/2019 – Britvic had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Britvic stock remained flat at $GBX 900 ($11.84) during trading hours on Tuesday. 322,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 927.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other Britvic news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 56 shares of company stock valued at $52,486.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

