Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,358. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

