Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.
NYSE:ETO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,358. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide
