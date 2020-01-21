Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.38. 7,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,933. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,994 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,476,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,013,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $2,503,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,034,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,237,312.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,254 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

