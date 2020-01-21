Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 3,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,706. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

