Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 3,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,706. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.
Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.