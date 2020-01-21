Harvest Capital Credit Corp Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Harvest Capital Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.5%.

NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,381. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

