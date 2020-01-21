Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teledyne Technologies traded as high as $381.33 and last traded at $381.33, with a volume of 8425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.88.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day moving average is $322.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

