Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $363,366.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037492 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,421,512 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

