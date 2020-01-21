Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bill.com traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 17902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

