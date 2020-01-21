Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 3644508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

