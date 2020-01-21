Flash (FLASH) Hits One Day Volume of $4.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.