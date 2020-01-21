Denarius Price Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market capitalization of $645,393.00 and approximately $897.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,032,650 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

