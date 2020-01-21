Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $30.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Liqui, CoinEx and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,575,835,583 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitfinex, CoinEx, IDAX, Gate.io, BigONE, OOOBTC, MBAex, BitForex, CoinBene, Exmo, QBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Kraken, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Bibox, ABCC, TDAX, Coinut, Upbit, Iquant, HitBTC, EXX, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, IDCM, C2CX, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, UEX, BitMart, CoinTiger, Kucoin, DigiFinex, B2BX, Trade By Trade, FCoin, BtcTurk, ChaoEX, Huobi, Instant Bitex, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.