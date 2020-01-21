Lisk Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $85.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00008103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Exrates, Coinbe and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006126 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,686,304 coins and its circulating supply is 121,564,921 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, BitBay, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Coinbe, Bitbns, Coindeal, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance, Gate.io, Poloniex, COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.