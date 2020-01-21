Monero Classic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $771.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00004206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00761609 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,855,230 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

