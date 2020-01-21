TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0171

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, DDEX, Cryptomate and Kucoin. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $1.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Liqui, Bittrex, Neraex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, OTCBTC, Exmo, Kryptono, Liquid, Bit-Z, Tokenomy, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Bithumb, Allcoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Bitbns, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger, DDEX, LBank, Bibox, Rfinex, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Exrates, CoinEgg, Huobi, Braziliex, IDCM, BitForex, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Indodax, IDAX, YoBit, WazirX, Livecoin, Ovis, Coinnest, CoinEx, Coinrail, Gate.io, Tidex, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, OEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, DragonEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.