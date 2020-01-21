3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.46. 645,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. 3M has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

