Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

