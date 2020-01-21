ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,184 shares of company stock valued at $357,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 968,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in ABM Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

