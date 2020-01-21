Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.90 to $6.10 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.92 target price on shares of Yirendai in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yirendai by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yirendai by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. 212,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $563.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.