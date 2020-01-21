Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.62. The company had a trading volume of 882,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.73 and its 200-day moving average is $290.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

