Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns "Outperform" Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.79.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,450. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

