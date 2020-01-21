Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.79.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,450. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

