James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 4,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,430. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

