Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.