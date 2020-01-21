Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 231.88 ($3.05).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 191.70 ($2.52). 278,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.03. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

