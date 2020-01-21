LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. 303,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,055,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

