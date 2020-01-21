LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.88.
Several brokerages have commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. 303,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.
In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,055,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
