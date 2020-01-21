Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $112.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 496,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.