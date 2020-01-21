Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Argus

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Eaton stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.83. 596,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

