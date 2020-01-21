ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.23. The company had a trading volume of 281,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,248. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.26, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $769,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 709.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $88,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

